CMP linemen honored as 'real heroes' for rescue

PORTLAND — The Southern Maine Chapter of the Red Cross has recognized two Central Maine Power employees as “Real Heroes” for their quick action last summer that saved a Bridgton man trapped in his burning truck.

Andrew Grant of Norway and Paul Reynolds of Harrison, who both work for CMP and are based in Bridgton, received the 2017 Good Samaritan Award during a ceremony at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland on April 20.

“We’re honoring everyday people who do extraordinary things in service to others,” Patricia Murtagh, CEO of the American Red Cross of Maine, said in a press release about the Real Hero Awards.

June 9, 2016, started like every other day for the two CMP linemen, but they would soon meet an extraordinary circumstance. They were driving in a bucket truck on Route 302 near the Bridgton Rite Aid, heading to a job, when they came upon a pickup truck that had struck a telephone pole.

“He was flipped over, he had hit a pole … and the truck was on fire,” said Reynolds in a phone interview. “The tires were still spinning.” Electrical wires had fallen on top of the truck.

No emergency personal had arrived on the scene yet, the driver was still in the car, and the car was filling with smoke – so Grant and Reynolds had to act fast.

““We’re used to dealing with broken poles and car accidents,” Grant said in the Red Cross press release. “We’re not used to being the first ones to pull up on the scene. Usually there’s fire and EMS there and police before we get there,”

Noticing the downed wires on the truck, Reynolds said the pair grabbed their rubber gloves and got to work. Initial attempts to break a window and get to the disoriented driver were unsuccessful.

That’s when Grant went and grabbed a pair of pliers and smashed the driver-side window, which was up in the air with the truck on it’s side.

Reynolds then hoisted the driver out of the truck, and they pulled him to safety with the help of a nurse who had been driving by and stopped to help.

“Adrenaline is an amazing thing,” Reynolds said, explaining that they driver was larger than him. “I don’t know how the hell I got him out of there.”

Reynolds said that within minutes of getting the driver out, the truck was “totally engulfed” in flames.

The driver, identfied by police as Bernard Graffam of Bridgton, was 54 at the time of the accident. Police determined that Mr. Graffam experienced a medical issue that caused the accident.

Contact information for Graffam was not immediatly available. Reynolds described him as “a very private person” who feels fortunate that he didn’t hurt anyone else in the crash.

Reynolds has been with CMP for 30 years. Grant has spent 15 years with the company.

“CMP is proud of Andrew and Paul for their swift response to get the driver to safety. We are also extremely honored to see them recognized by the American Red Cross,” said CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice in a statement.

The attention surrounding the award is new territory for the linemen, who say they are just glad that everyone ended up being alright.

“The recognition part of it has been quite overwhelming for both of us,” said Reynolds. “I’m just really happy we were there.”

CMP linemen Paul Reynolds, left, and Andrew Grant were honored as “Real Heroes” by the Southern Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross for rescuing a Bridgton man from his burning truck last summer.