Coffee with a Cop meetings resume

WESTBROOK — The police department is hosting its first Coffee with a Cop event of the year on Friday morning.

The event, which allows members of the public to meet with police officers in a relaxed environment, will be held at Doughboy’s Deli at 57 Bridge St. Officers will be there from 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

According to Capt. Steven Goldberg, there will be half a dozen officers at the event, including patrol officers, detectives and Chief Janine Roberts.

Westbrook residents can meet police in a “non-confrontational way,” Goldberg said, and can either say hello or discuss issues of concern.

Coffee with a Cop began a couple years ago, Goldberg said, and happens three to four times a year. He said the next one will take place in a few months.