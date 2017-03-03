Cole stepping down as Gorham town manager

GORHAM — Town Manager David Cole is resigning effective Sept. 29.

“For the past 23 years, I have had the privilege of serving the town of Gorham as its town manager,” Cole wrote March 2 in a letter to municipal officials.

He began as town manager in 1994.

Cole said the town has grown into one of the state’s fastest growing communities and is now the 15th largest municipality in the state.

He thanked his wife, Kathy, for her support, and also thanked town leaders and the community. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you,” he wrote.

This year marks Cole’s 40th year in municipal management.

