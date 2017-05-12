College rolling out lighted turf, track facility

STANDISH — A nearly $5 million dollar lighted turf and track complex is expected to be ready for action in the Lakes Region by September.

Saint Joseph’s College celebrated progress on its new $4.7 million facility, currently under construction, with a ceremonial turf-laying event on May 4. School administrators, trustees, coaches, student athletes and donors gathered to watch a small patch of turf was rolled out over the construction site.

Crews began work on the facility last fall, and the turf-laying event provided an opportunity to recognize those involved in making the project possible. The new facility is expected to host its first event on Sept. 1, when the Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer team takes on Husson University.

“We are proud that this facility will serve not only our student-athletes, but also the college recreation programs that engage the Lakes Region community and other outside groups from all over New England,” President James Dlugos said in a statement.

The new facility on Westerlea Way will feature an artificial turf-surfaced field, eight-lane track and on-site parking. The college says it will be the first lighted turf and track facility at any college in southern Maine.

“We consider Saint Joseph’s College a place were community gathers and where community is practiced. This complex will do those things,” Saint Joseph’s Athletics Director Brian Curtin said during the event. “It will be a place for general community recreation. We’re proud of that.”

While the facility will host collegiate sporting events and practices, it will also be used for intramural and wellness activities, high school sporting events and other general community recreation, Curtin said. He said after the ceremony that at least one high school athletic director, Rich Drummond from the Windham Raymond school district, had already expressed interest in using the facility for high school events.

Drummond said in an email that he feels the school district already has a “strong rapport” with Saint Joseph’s and that “it sure would be nice to access that facility some,” in reference to the new complex.

Curtin said interested schools and groups can contact his office about potentially using the new facility.

“We have a great relationship with all of these local schools,” Curtin said.

Matt Monaghan, chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees, thanked students, faculty, staff, donors and other supporters for their role in the project. He also thanked the town of Standish.

“We want to make sure we thank our neighbors,” Monaghan said during the ceremony. “If not for them, none of this would occur. We want to thank the town of Standish.”

Curtin explained that it was a long process to have the project approved, noting that the school had to meet many environmental standards with campus located next to Sebago Lake. He also said that the town was great to work with in that approval process.

This $4.7 million lighted turf facility is actually the first phase of a larger project, according to Dlugos. The second phase will include other infrastructure work around the facility.

“The energy and the momentum will carry us forward,” Dlugos said after the event. “We hope that we will be able to roll from this project into the next project.”

