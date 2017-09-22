College’s new track and field up and running

STANDISH — Bright lights are shining on Saint Joseph’s College with the completion of the school’s new lighted turf and track athletic complex.

After months of construction, members of the Saint Joseph’s community celebrated the new $4.7 million facility at a ceremony held Monday, Sept. 18.

The celebration was followed by the first competition on the new field – a women’s soccer match against the University of Southern Maine. The Monks defeated USM 5-0.

“This facility falls perfectly in line with our college’s core values of excellence and community,” said Athletics Director Brian Curtin. “It also fulfills our athletic department’s principle of striving to provide the highest quality student-athlete experience possible.”

Several local and state officials attended the ceremony, including Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, and Standish Town Council Chairwoman Kimberly Pomerleau. Pomerleau called the new facility “beautiful” and Diamond said it was “a wonderful statement for the college.”

A press release from the school says that the facility will be home to soccer, field hockey, and track and field competitions for Saint Joseph’s, which is a Division III school.

In addition, the release says that the new facility “will significantly bolster southern Maine’s available athletics facilities, becoming the first lighted turf/track college venue in southern Maine.”

The new facility on Westerlea Way features an artificial turf-surfaced field, eight-lane track and on-site parking.

A long list of Maine companies worked on the project in some capacity, including Sebago Technics of South Portland, Allied Engineering of Portland, RJ Grondin and Sons of Gorham, Windham Millwork of Windham and Burns Fencing of Westbrook.

Construction began last fall, and officials marked its progress in May with a turf-laying event. In May, officials hoped the facility would be ready for a Sept. 1 men’s soccer game against Husson University.

A college spokeswoman said that the facility wasn’t ready for the Sept. 1 game because a delay in the application of the track surface. She was not sure why that delay took place.

At the time of the turf laying, at least one local high school athletic director expressed interested in utilizing the field for school sporting events in some way.

RSU 14 Athletic Director Rich Drummond said previously that “it sure would be nice to access that facility some” and noted that the district has a good relationship with the college.

Pomerleau said after Monday’s ceremony that Standish and college officials have discussed raising awareness about how town residents can make use of the college’s resources. She noted that Saint Joseph’s is currently allowing the council to use space at the school to conduct interviews during its current town manager search.

“I don’t really think the residents in our town understand how much they can use here,” she said. “But hopefully that will change.”

Saint Joseph’s Vice President and Chief Advancement Office Joanne Bean speaks during the celebration of the college’s new lighted turf and track athletic complex.

Members of the Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer team prepare for the first-ever game at the school’s new lighted turf and track facility. The Monks defeated USM 5-0.

