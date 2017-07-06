Community briefs

Free park concert

promises to be Good



Maine singer-songwriter David Good will be in concert 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The free summer concert series continues Wednesdays through Aug. 9.

Sustainability

newsletter out

The July issue of the Westbrook Sustainability E-newsletter is now available.

This month’s issue includes information on trail walks in the area, the summer Westbrook Concerts in the Park series and the 2017 City of Westbrook Photo Contest.

Access the newsletter from the city’s website at www.westbrookmaine.com.

‘Brave the Shave’

for cancer research

The Police Department will host a “Brave the Shave” fundraising event at noon Saturday, July 22, at Riverbank Park.

Police Chief Janine Roberts, police officers, department staff members and their families will be shaving their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

To donate, go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/westbrookpd.

Seniors N.J. trip

signup still open

Westbrook Senior Citizens said this week a few more spots are still available for the group’s trip to Cape May, New Jersey, in September.

The trip is four days and three nights, Sept. 11-14, and includes visiting a casino in Atlantic City for a dinner-show and a tour of the Cape May historic area. Cost is $569 for double occupancy and $669, single.

For more information or for tickets, call Ann McAlpine, seniors spokeswoman, at 854-2705.

Red Cross safety

program to visit



The American Red Cross of Maine and its community partners are rolling out “Sound the Alarm,” a home safety series.

The series will come to Westbrook Saturday, Oct. 14. Volunteers will “canvass neighborhoods, install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, and help families create escape plans.”

The Red Cross reports responding to nearly 64,000 disasters a year and the majority are home fires, it said in a statement. “Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half, and an escape plan further improves the odds of survival,” the Red Cross said.

– Robert Lowell