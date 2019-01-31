Community center to partially reopen early next week

WESTBROOK — City officials hope to partially reopen Westbrook Community Center by early next week, if not sooner.

Corey Electric installed a temporary electric system last week to serve the front part of the building and Westbrook Community Services’ administrative offices, according to City Administrator Jerre Bryant. The pool, gym and locker rooms won’t be reopened until a permanent electrical system can be put into place. That, Bryant estimated, is another four to six weeks away.

The community center has been closed since Jan. 14 when an electrical fire broke out. The building and pool were quickly evacuated, no one was injured and the facility had no major damage outside of the electrical system. Within 24 hours, many of the community center’s tenants and programs had been temporarily relocated.

Since the pool has been closed, the Westbrook Seal swim program has shared pool time with other swim teams in Portland, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth and at Saint Joseph College in Standish. The Westbrook teams are now practicing at the South Portland Community Center and Gorham is practicing in Standish.

Bryant said Portland has extended resident rates to Westbrook residents to use that city’s pools.

Bryant took some time at Monday’s council meeting to thank everyone who has reached out to offer space for the displaced programs and services and other support. He also thanked the fire department for its fire responses and community center staff for its expediency in vacating the building.

Council President Gary Rairdon, whose daughter was at basketball practice in the gym at the time of the fire, also thanked fire officials and community center staff for their quick actions.

