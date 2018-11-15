Concert site reworked as part of Rock Row proposal

WESTBROOK — After hearing concerns about noise and traffic congestion from those who live in abutting neighborhoods and per the advice of public safety and other city staff, the developers of Rock Row have flipped the direction of their proposed outdoor amphitheater and brought most of the parking on site.

Representatives of Waterstone Properties Group were before the Planning Board last week to get feedback on the latest proposal before coming back for another review Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The last time the proposal was reviewed by the Planning Board, the amphitheater faced towards Westbrook Arterial and had parking off-site in a lot on Saunders Way. The latest proposal calls for the venue to face Brighton Avenue and have parking on site for up to 1,300 vehicles, with overflow parking on Saunders Way. That way, most show-goers would not have to cross Larrabee Road to and from the venue, something that concerned public safety officials.

Parking would be on the other side of the Market Basket store on land that is proposed to eventually be the site of a mixed-use center anchored by a 25,000-square-foot food and beer hall.

Up to 10 events would be held at the amphitheater in the first year, beginning Memorial Day weekend 2019. As many as 30 events per year could be held in the future, including, concerts, theater shows and other community events.

Several residents of the area voiced concerns at last week’s Planning Board meeting about the noise level the concert venue may produce. Daniel Desimio, a resident of 30 Berkeley St., said he is worried the noise will impact his “nice quiet neighborhood.”

“It’s an outdoor amphitheater. They can call it what they want, but it is going to be loud,” said Desimio, who was also concerned about the traffic the venue would generate, especially on the Maine Turnpike, a concern shared by Planning Board members.

Anne Bureau, of 28 Oak St., said she can hear the high school marching band practicing almost a mile from her house and imagines she will hear concerts at Rock Row as well. She suggested the stage be in a structure with permanent walls and roof to help block noise.

Bridge Street resident Marc Drouin suggested Waterstone rent a sound system, blast it and see what the noise impact would be.

Jon Dow, a concert promoter with Waterfront Concerts and Live Nation, said those are not effective options. Testing the sound now, Dow said, would not be indicative of how it would be when the venue is operating.

Josh Levy, co-founder and principal at Waterstone Properties Group said the noise level from concerts is something he and his group is taking seriously.

“We have brought in sound engineers, who are tackling this from all angles. We want to be a good neighbor,” he said.

Waterstone is proposing music would end no later than 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 p.m. on weekends, but Bureau said she would like to see them end at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Planning Board member Rebecca Dillon said she would be more comfortable with a 10 p.m. cutoff on weekdays and an 11 p.m. cutoff on weekends. Limiting the number of events per week may also help alleviate residents’ concern, said Planning Board member Rebecca Tannenbaum.

Dow said he would be “open to discussing” a change in cutoff times, but moving the end time earlier, say to 9 p.m., would mean the opening act would take the stage at 5 p.m. and doors would open at 4 p.m., greatly impacting the rush hour traffic.

Planning Board member Dennis Isherwood said he was “disappointed” to see a large parking lot encroaching on the site where he was told mixed-use center was proposed.

“I am disappointed. I expected bigger things,” he said.

Levy said the parking and location of the concert venue is temporary. The idea is to test the concept for up to five years before deciding whether to make the amphitheater permanent in another part of the site.

“I understand that was our vision and concept and we are asking for something different here, but this is a very necessary stepping stone to get to that,” he told Isherwood.

“We are full developing that into a mixed-use area in lockstep with our master plan,” he said.

Waterstone is beginning to take applications for restaurants interested in locating in the two-story food hall that would be anchored by a local brewery and feature more than two dozen local eateries and tasting rooms.

The food and beer hall is expected to open in spring 2021.

Full build-out of Rock Row, Levy said, is expected to be completed within the next five years.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 780-9106 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews

The site being proposed for an amphitheater and its associated parking will, in the second phase of construction, be used for a permanent parking structure, as well as a 25,000-square-foot food/beer hall, row of restaurants, a movie theater, plaza and loft offices. The amphitheater would move to another part of the property, perhaps the back corner of the property as seen above.