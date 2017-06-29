'Convince us,' council says of plans to upgrade high school

Ronald Shepard, vice chairman of the Gorham Town Council, on Tuesday evening reviews results of a feasibility study outlining options to upgrade the town’s high school and athletic fields.

Town Manager David Cole, in background, makes a point during a joint workshop meeting with the Town Council and School Committee. Councilors heard details in a feasibility study about options to upgrade Gorham High School.

GORHAM — The Town Council Tuesday heard results of a feasibilty study outlining possible pricey options to remedy the aging and overcrowded high school.

Tyler Barter, senior architect at Oak Point Associates hired to conduct the study, presented the findings in a joint workshop meeting of the School Committee and Town Council. Options include a renovation/addition project; new construction at the Morrill Avenue campus; new construction at another hypothetical site; and swapping the middle and high schools.

A construction proposal would require the Town Council to authorize a local referendum and approval of voters. A project would unlikely receive state funds.

“We aren’t ready to vote,” Town Council Chairman Michael Phinney said at Tuesday’s meeting.

School Committee member Suzanne Phillips asked councilors what they were thinking based on Tuesday’s presentation. Phinney responded that the question is whether there is the need. “You have to convince us,” Phinney said, cautioning the School Committee not to spend big money on plans yet.

Phinney said he’d like the high school to remain at its site and leaned toward expansion. Town Council Vice Chairman Ronald Shepard along with town councilors Marla Stelk and Benjamin Hartwell appeared also to favor the renovation plan of the three options.

The high school opened in the fall of 1959 and was renovated in 1994. It was designed for 750 students and enrollment numbered 835 in 2016.

It once had about 900 students and an enrollment projection indicates 955 high school students within 10 years. A project would be aimed at housing 1,100 students.

Barter said needs at the high school now include 12 more classrooms, four additional science labs, an expanded cafeteria and auditorium, more lockers and coaches’ offices. Parking has 280 spaces with a projected need for up to 440-525.

Superintendent Heather Perry Tuesday introduced Tuesday’s meeting that shared feasibility results with town councilors.

The study shows cost of a renovation/addition estimated at $53.7 million, but $63 million with enhancement options like a practice gym, lecture hall, synthetic turf on baseball field, and increased cost for fields and stadium on the Chick Site on Main Street. New construction is estimated at $67.9 million, or $77.3 million with enhancements; and new construction at another site $76.3 million, $81.7 million with enhancements.

Swapping schools would require renovations and be the most expensive, exceeding $83 million, according to study figures.

“When you saw those numbers, you probably got sticker shock,” Perry said to town councilors. “These aren’t the final numbers.”

Allison DiMatteo, senior landscape architect at Oak Point Associates, identified a need for an updated stadium complex with a synthetic surface and 2,500 seats. Town rules apparently require 625 parking spaces for the proposed stadium.

Location of a stadium was also discussed at length as well as the stadium parking issue.

Phinney asked about locating a stadium at the present high school and moving the track off site. He said Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland doesn’t have 625 parking spaces. “I’d hate to throw the site away because we don’t have enough parking,” Phinney said. “I’d try to keep the stadium there.”

The School Department has not applied for state funds for a high school project. The state shared in the cost of building the middle school that opened 14 years ago and the Great Falls Elementary School that opened in 2011.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Perry said she had met earlier this year with Scott Brown, director of school facilities at the Maine Department of Education. Perry didn’t feel encouraged to file an application seeking state funds to build a high school project. So, town taxpayers would shoulder paying for one.

The feasibility study is a step towards a project. “This is the beginning of the process,” School Committee Chairman Darryl Wright emphasized after the meeting.

