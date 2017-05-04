Council denies budget increase for teen center

WESTBROOK — The City Council has approved a first reading of the $64.4 million budget despite unsuccessful pleas from the My Place Teen Center for more funding.

Councilors on Monday approved 4-2 the first reading of the fiscal year 2018 budget. Council Vice President John O’Hara and Councilor Gary Rairdon voted against it and Council President Brendan Rielly recused himself.

Rielly recused himself because he works at a law firm the city uses and he didn’t want to create a conflict of interest.

The budget, which includes the $36.3 million school budget, is an increase of 4.9 percent over the current year. The tax rate is projected to increase by 94 cents, or 5.1 percent. This would bring the rate to $19.34 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $18.40.

The budget includes $40,000 for the My Place Teen Center, although the center’s president requested more. Donna Dwyer said she had asked the city for $100,000, but in budget workshops last week, councilors decided to keep the line item flat. Dwyer said the teen center hasn’t received an increase in four years.

“It’s distressing,” Dwyer said after the meeting. “I’m flabbergasted that they would say no.”

Councilor Lynda Adams made two motions to add more money to the teen center’s budget, but both efforts failed. She first tried to add an additional $20,000, bringing the total to $60,000, but the measure failed when the councilors’ vote resulted in a tie.

Adams then made a motion to give the teen center the full $100,000 it requested, but it failed 4-2.

“I think this city has an obligation to help this organization that helps our community,” Adams said.

Mayor Mike Sanphy told the councilors to consider the importance of the center.

“My Place Teen Center is a gem,” he said. “Kids’ lives are at stake.”

Dwyer spoke before the council multiple times Monday night, pleading with the councilors each time to give more. Two children and a staff member of the teen center spoke as well, as did a few members of the public.

My Place Teen Center has an annual budget of almost $681,000, Dwyer said, and 85 percent of the budget comes from outside of Westbrook through grants and donors. Of the 15 percent that comes from Westbrook, 10 percent is from donors and 5 percent is from the city.

“I’m asking for a small portion of our budget,” Dwyer said. “Five percent from the city is not enough and right now we’re feeling it.”

Dwyer told the councilors that $100,000 for the 500 kids who use the center is a good investment compared to the over $100,000 per child held at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Sanphy agreed that it’d be in the city’s best interest to make the investment because it would help prevent more young people from going to Long Creek.

“It’s an investment well done and I don’t know why the council doesn’t support it,” he said.

Sanphy said teen centers are important, especially for low income and immigrant youth who need extra support in their lives.

“I know its value,” he said. “If you don’t take (the kids) under your wing, they’ll be in trouble.”

After the meeting, Dwyer said the lack of funding has put a lot of pressure on the center and its resources.

“It’s dangerous and risky for the center to be underfunded,” she said. “The kids have to be resilient and have grit and I have to apply the same method as well.”

Dwyer said without the city’s support, both financial and otherwise, she’s worried about the future of the My Place Teen Center.

“The kids are at risk and now the city is putting the center at risk,” Dwyer said.

The council will meet again May 15 for a final reading and approval of the budget.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-361 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net.

