Council officially condemns violence against immigrants

WESTBROOK — The City Council has adopted a resolution condemning acts of violence and hatred against immigrants and refugees.

The council on Monday night unanimously adopted the resolution, which was proposed and drafted by Councilor Anna Turcotte. The City Council discussed the resolution in a half-hour workshop prior to voting on it at the regular meeting.

“I knew our city would support it and do the right thing,” Turcotte said after the meeting. “I’m just very proud of everything we’re doing.”

The resolution states that the city doesn’t tolerate violent or hateful actions that hurt, intimidate or harass people who are being targeted because of their ethnicity, race or religion.

“The purpose of this statement is not to politicize these issues, but to publicly reaffirm the city’s commitment to civil and human rights for all,” a memo from City Administrator Jerre Bryant stated.

Turcotte said that as a refugee and as an elected official she felt the need to take action so immigrants in Westbrook could be safer. Turcotte is an Armenian refugee from Azerbaijan.

“It was personal, but it was also very much American,” she said.

To draft the resolution, Turcotte said she worked closely with One Westbrook, a group that was formerly known as the Westbrook Human Relations Committee.

“This reinforces the work they’re doing,” Turcotte said. “It’s not just words.”

The resolution was proposed in part because of the anti-Muslim notes found in Westbrook Pointe in August. Councilor Gary Rairdon said it’s unfortunate that there’s been enough hate to prompt council action.

“It’s very sad that our community, or our nation for that matter, is in the state it’s in right now,” he said.

Council President Brendan Rielly said that although the city doesn’t often adopt resolutions, it’s important to do so for issues that deeply affect residents.

“We couldn’t say this without the resolution backing it up,” Reilly said. “Locally, I think it’s important to say this is how we do business in Westbrook.”

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.