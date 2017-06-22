Council to hear big-ticket GHS fix options

The Gorham Town Council will hear options Tuesday to upgrade the town’s high school.

GORHAM —The Town Council next week will hear alternatives identified in a study to upgrade the town’s overcrowded high school. Funding a project would fall on Gorham taxpayers as state money would unlikely be available.



A new high school constructed at a new site, according to the study figures, would cost an estimated $81.7 million with project “enhancement” options that include a practice gym, enlarged gym and cafeteria, synthetic turf on a baseball field, plus a lecture hall.

Alternatives include a renovation/addition project at the present high school costing $53.7 million or a new construction project that would run $67.9 million. Costs in both those scenarios include relocating some athletic fields off site but do not include more than $9 million each in enhancement options.

Oak Point Associates in Biddeford conducted the $24,000-study for expanding the high school and will make a presentation to the Town Council in a workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in Conference Room A in Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

A high school project would hinge on the Town Council sending a proposal to a referendum and an approval by town voters.

The School Committee heard the first study report on June 5. But the projects and costs are subject to be reduced by the School Committee.

Superintendent Heather Perry in an email to the American Journal on June 13 said that figures in the study are not the final budget numbers that could be pared. “We aimed high on addressing needs, knowing we can reduce as we go deeper into the work and therefore the numbers you see here (study) are high,” Perry said.

The 58-year-old high school opened in the fall of 1959 and was renovated in 1994. Perry it was designed for 750 students and a project would accommodate 1,100 students.

The enrollment, according to School Department figures posted on its website, was 835 as of Oct. 1, 2016. But the number is down from 879 in 2010, according to an American Journal article.

The number of students is on the rise in elementary schools and the study cited a projected high school enrollment increasing to 955 students by the 2026-27 school year.

Defiencies noted at the current high school include the size and location of the main office, shortage of science labs and classrooms; undersized Guidance Department offices, cafeteria and auditorium; along with need for more lockers and coaches’ offices. The study reports a lecture hall with 150 to 200 seats would be beneficial.

In an analysis of the 23-acre high school site, parking is cramped and athletic fields are deficient. The high school, the study found, has spaces for 280 cars but projected a need for up to 525.

A new stadium complex with a synthetic turf field could be located at either the municipal property near Public Safety, 270 Main St., or the middle school on Weeks Road.

An option of swapping the middle and high schools, the study determined, would require work at both schools with preliminary estimates exceeding $83 million.

The state has a needs-based capital construction program for school districts rated on a list. But Gorham officials have said in the past they didn’t believe the state would help fund a project at their high school.

A plan developed several years ago to address high school problems would have cost $11 million. The plan then would have eliminated four portable classrooms, expanded the cafeteria, added parking, and updated athletic facilities but the plan was shelved.

