Council vacancy expected to be filled next month

WINDHAM – It likely will be next month before The Windham Town Council fills a board position left vacant by the death of Thomas Gleason in May.

The seven-member board has functioned with six members since Gleason’s death. Town Manager Tony Plante said Wednesday the earliest the vacancy could be filled would be Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Plante said the council would conduct interviews in a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Gleason’s term was to expire in November 2017.

The town received eight applicantions for the position but one has withdrawn, Plante said.