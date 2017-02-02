Councill seeks other options to new GHS

Gorham Town Manager David Cole speaks during a discussion Tuesday at a Town Council workshop with the School Committee that recommended a new high school complex with fields at another site.

GORHAM — Hearing Tuesday a School Committee recommendation to build a new high school complex at another site, town councilors questioned the proposal and want to weigh additional options for the antiquated school.

School officials told councilors the land-locked high school, built in 1958, is deficient for 21st- century education. “We’re looking to get approval for a new high school,” said Dennis Libby, School Committee vice chairman.

The School Committee didn’t present a potential location for a new high school complex with athletic fields. A $60 million price tag was a figure bandied about in Tuesday’s workshop meeting and a new complex would likely move the school out of the village.

School Committee Chairman Darryl Wright said after Tuesday’s meeting the recommended proposed high school would be built for 1,200 students.

But, Town Council Chairman Michael Phinney said there are other possibilities. “There’s so many questions,” Phinney said.

Town Councilor James Hager and Town Council Vice Chairman Ronald Shepard are seeking more information. Questions include actual cost of a new complex and disposition of the present high school, if replaced by a new building.

Even if councilors back a referendum for a new high school, the town’s voters would have to pass the measure and could balk at raising taxes.

State funding to build a new high school or for a renovation or expansion is unlikely. “In this climate, we’re not anticipating any money from the state,” Phinney said.

The Town Council wants to hear details in an upcoming workshop on two or three options to mull.

Other options in a School Department slide presentation Tuesday included renovating the high school and fields at the present site; upgrade the building and move fields elsewhere; “flip-flop” Gorham middle and high schools; and use the nearby municipal center as a high school extension and build new town offices that could cost $12 million, according to school district information.

Town Manager David Cole said in the meeting the Town Council wants to find the best option for fixing the high school problem.

Favoring less roofs, Town Councilor Benjamin Hartwell advocated adding stories in a high school renovation. But Wright said the building wouldn’t support it.

Assistant Superintendent Christopher Record, a former high school principal for eight years, said the high school sits on 23 acres and was built for 750 students.The enrollment is now at 835, according to the School Department web site.

The high school enrollment is down from nearly 900 students 10 years ago.

The present high school opened in the fall of 1959. Record said it was expanded in 1964, 1980 and 1992.

Record said the school has four portable classrooms, Other deficiencies include a parking shortage, undersized cafeteria and locker rooms, athletic field shortage, security concerns with main office on wrong end of the building, and is energy inefficient.

Superintendent Heather Perry pointed out the escalating enrollment and population in the community, billed as the state’s fastest growing town. Perry said enrollment district wide is projected to be 3,206 by 2028. The total enrollment is listed as 2,721 as of Oct. 1.

Libby said the school district has seen “astronomical growth” in elementary grades.

For a first hand look,Town Councilor Marla Stelk asked for a board walk through at the high school.

School Committee member Sara Nelson said the recommendation for a new high school complex was a strategic decision more than a financial one.

“Our decision was based on what is best for education,” School Committee member Suzanne Phillips said.

A previous Gorham High School study had developed a renovation/expansion plan a few years ago that would have cost in the $11-15 million range. But the school proposal was shelved while the town went to referendum for a Public Safety Building project.

