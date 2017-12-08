Councilor reacts to his viral video on medical marijuana

STANDISH — A very personal video posted to Facebook by a Standish Town Councilor has been viewed millions of times online.

Councilor Peter Starostecki said the he posted the video – in which he says he gives his 7-year-old son Stefan a form of medical marijuana to calm a seizure – to raise awareness and hope for families in a similar situation.

Stefan has low-functioning autism and epilepsy and the family has been using forms of medical cannabis oil to help control his many seizures, said Starostecki, who is also at the center of the town’s ongoing debate about retail marijuana.

“A lot of people see what we do, we post happy, feel-good videos, we have our own page called the Adventures of Super Stefan – all of it really is related to positive messaging. And people say you’re doing so great, but they don’t see what our daily lives are,” Starostecki said in an interview at the home he shares with his wife Lisa, Stefan and 3-year-old daughter.

He had to stop the interview at one point because Stefan became agitated and Starostecki thought he was about to have a seizure. “And when seizures come around, we really jump into action. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to post.”

“People are terrified of seizures, so if you’ve never seen one before, this is a good way to see it, and emphasize how important it is that this stuff really is medicine and that we need to make sure the kids who need access to it have access to it,” Starostecki continued.

The video Starostecki posted on Nov. 10 has garnered a significant reaction online, with his original post being viewed 1.2 million times. In addition, it was shared by a page called “Medical Cannabis” and viewed more than 15.5 million times. The Medical Cannabis post sharing Starostecki’s video was in turn shared in late November by the official Facebook page of comedic duo Cheech and Chong, known in part for their love of marijuana.

Starostecki said he hadn’t seen the share on the Cheech and Chong page, but wasn’t surprised and didn’t care one way or the other that it was on the comedians’ page.



Starostecki estimates that he’s had personal communication with about 100 people in Maine, around the country and the world since posting the video, which he says fulfills his hope that there would be “other families out there that see the video and say, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s my child. We’re in the same predicament and we don’t know where to turn next.'”

“I just want them to know that there’s hope,” Starostecki added.

Starostecki says that Stefan, a student at Buxton Elementary School, has gone from having around 600 seizures per month down to about six every two months since the family has turned to medical marijuana. Stefan has previously been through approximately 12 different pharmaceuticals and one brain surgery that didn’t work for him, Starostecki said.

Starostecki cast one of the two no votes at the Nov. 14 Standish council meeting when the group voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance change that, if passed, would ban retail marijuana in town.

When the council voted in October to extend it’s more temporary retail marijuana moratorium, Starostecki was the lone councilor to vote against the extension. He says he has also been working on his own ordinance changes that would allow for retail marijuana in Standish.

While Starostecki says he hopes to keep the issues of medical marijuana and retail marijuana separate, his Facebook post accompanying the video references the Standish Town Council’s ongoing retail marijuana debate.

“We moved to Maine so we could legally make the only medicine that controls and stops our son Stefan’s seizures,” he said in the Nov. 10 post. ” … And our Town Council of Standish wants to ban cannabis on Tuesday.”

Starostecki said that the reference to the town retail debate was not initially part of the post, and that he added it later after seeing the agenda for the Nov. 14 council meeting.

Maine’s medical marijuana program was the the reason his family moved from Florida to Maine in 2016. He opposed the eventually successfully referendum question in 2016 that legalized recreational marijuana – in part because he was concerned about the impact it would have on the medical marijuana program, the grow structure it set up, and potential for out-of-state influence.

“But, plan B was always to, if it was going to pass, that we want to embrace it because it’s better for us to have a say in writing the rules than to allow someone else to do it for us,” he said about his evolution from opposing the recreational marijuana referendum to supporting the possibility retail marijuana in town.

Startostecki said he has no desire to be involved in the retail marijuana industry.

“Honest to God, I’m not interested in it whatsoever,” he said. “I’ve seen where the economics are – I’m not a farmer. I can’t do it. It’s not for me. But people that think they can do it, great.”

He said that the retail marijuana debate is his No. 1 issue as a councilor, and that he sees it as an economic development opportunity for the town. He expressed frustration that his proposed ordinances haven’t gotten more traction with colleagues.

The ordinance change advanced by the council in November that would ban retail marijuana establishments in the town (but not medical or personal recreational use) must still have a first reading and public hearing before it can be finalized.

Standish Town Councilor Peter Starostecki with his son Stefan, who uses a form of cannabis oil to calm seizures.