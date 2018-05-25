County commissioners to meet in Casco, Bridgton

PORTLAND — The Cumberland County Commission will hold meetings in Casco in July and in Bridgton in September.

The commissioners normally meet on the second Monday of each month at the County Courthouse in Portland. During the “2018 Summer Tour,” commissioners are meeting in communities where federal Community Development Block Grant funding has been applied to a recent or upcoming project.

The commission will meet from 6-7 p.m. July 9 at the New Community Park in Casco and Sept. 10 at the Old Town Hall in Bridgton.