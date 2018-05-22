Crash hospitalizes Buxton man

BUXTON — Police said a Buxton man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car accident at 8:10 p.m. May 21 near 590 Parker Farm Road (Route 112).

Thomas Dewitt, 56, who was alone in the vehicle, was trapped in a blue 2005 Chrysler 300, Police Chief Troy Cline said in a press release. Dewitt was extricated and transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said a second vehicle, a yellow 2003 Dodge Neon, was also involved in the crash and pulled nearby to the side of Fogg Road. The press release identified the driver as Brandon Buzynski, 26, of Arundel and two passengers as Nathan Buzynski, 21, and Shawn Andrews, 27, both of Limington. The three were not injured, police said.

Police said both vehicles “appeared to have been traveling east on Parker Farm Road” when the crash occured.

Officer Dean Hannon of Gorham Police Department, a certified accident reconstructionist, assisted with the ongoing investigation.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that speed and reckless driving may have been a factor in this crash,” Cline said in the press release.

Fire-Rescue personnel from Buxton, Gorham and Standish responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Warren Day of Buxton Police Department at 929-6612.

