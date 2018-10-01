Cross Country: Bonny Eagle girls claim crown at Festival of Champions

The Bonny Eagle girls cross country team claimed first (of 58 squads competing) at Saturday, Sept. 29’s annual Festival of Champions, hosted as always by Belfast Area High School. The Lady Scots finished with a score of 96; No. 2 outfit Colonel Gray High School (hailing from Prince Edward Island) trailed distantly with 130.

Individually, Ami Beaumier finished third, Delaney Hesler 10th, Kayla Raymond 25th, Hannah Stevens 28th and Emmaline Pendleton 30th.

Pictured left to right: coach Ryan Dyer, coach TJ Hesler, Hannah Stevens, Emmaline Pendleton, Delaney Hesler, Emma Abbott, Kayla Raymond, Ami Beaumier, Abby Johnson, head coach Mike Burleson.

Noteworthy on the boys’ side of things, Aiden Willey finished ninth individually. The Gentlemen Scots took eighth (of 64) as a team.

Photo courtesy of Eric Curtis.