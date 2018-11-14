Cross Country: Bonny Eagle girls rep proudly at New Englands

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE—The Lady Scots, recently crowned State Champs, traveled to Derryfield Park on Saturday, Nov. 10, to compete in this autumn’s New Englands meet.

“Our girls raced tough on a hard course and were the best finish for a Bonny Eagle team at New Englands and top Maine team,” said Scots head coach Mike Burleson. “Finished off a very strong year undefeated against Maine schools, winning the Southern Maine Classic, Festival of Champions, Regional and State Championships.”

As a team, Bonny Eagle finished 13th of 28 schools competing. Ami Beaumier turned in the squad’s performance, a time of 20:16.40, good enough for 56th place; Delaney Hesler followed her in 95th (20:43.80), Emmaline Pendleton in 112th (20:58.10), Hannah Stevens 136th (21:09.10), Emma Abbott 154th (21:25.50), Abigail Nelson 181st (21:49.70), and Kayla Raymond 210th (22:26.70).

Champlain Valley Union High School, out of Hinesburg, Vermont, won the team competition. Kate Wiser of Pomperaug High in Southbury, Connective, took the individual crown.

Of further note: Bonny Eagle standout on the boys side, Aiden Willey, also competed at New Englands, finishing 61st overall (17:01.30).

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

The Lady Scots battled admirably at this past weekend’s New England Championship Meet, held at Derryfield Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Photo courtesy of Chris Stevens.