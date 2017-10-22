Cross Country: Class A Regionals unfold at Twin Brook

CUMBERLAND—Championship season is underway for Maine’s cross country runners, and this past Saturday, Oct. 21, saw the annual Southern Regional competition crown its winners at Twin Brook.

Complete Boys Team Results

1. Falmouth, 48; 2. Greely, 56; 3. Deering, 96; 4. Scarborough, 130; 5. Massabesic, 147; 6. Bonny Eagle, 199; 7. Gorham, 216; 8. Portland, 229; 9. Kennebunk, 237; 10. Biddeford, 258; 11. Thornton Academy, 290; 12. Marshwood, 304; 13. Cheverus, 318; 14. Sanford, 351; 15. Windham, 358; 16. Westbrook, 399; 17. South Portland, 400; 18. Noble, 488

Top 25 Individual Boys Results

1. Alec Troxell, Deering, 16:51.44; 2. Luke Marsanskis, Greely, 16:53.99; 3. Yahya Nure, Deering, 16:54.79; 4. Connor Piers, Falmouth, 16:57.37; 5. Connor Coffin, Scarborough, 16:57.67; 6. John Auer, Falmouth, 16:58.18; 7. Tristram Coffin, Scarborough, 17:16.68; 8. Matt Todd, Greely, 17:22.49; 9. Alex Kinley, Falmouth, 17:24.46; 10. Sam Mills, Biddeford, 17:32.92; 11. Caleb Thurston, Greely, 17:35.57; 12. Jeff Waters, Massabesic, 17:38.67; 13. Charlie Henning, Falmouth, 17:43.93; 14. Ethan Eickmann, Kennebunk, 17:44.38; 15. Adam Bruder, Greely, 17:45.36; 16. Jared Troubh, Falmouth, 17:49.18; 17. Wil Rossignol, Gorham, 17:49.68; 18. Jarrod Hooper, Massabesic, 17:49.91; 19. Anthony Chase, Gorham, 17:50.44; 20. Sam Wilson, Greely, 17:51.41; 21. Gannon Duckworth, 17:52.20; 22. Mason Rosborough, Windham, 17:52.84; 23. Donald Mahoney, Cheverus, 17:56.21; 24. Anthony Breton, Bonny Eagle, 17:56.87; 25. Aiden Willey, Bonny Eagle, 17:59.43

Complete Girls Team Results

1. Gorham, 72; 2. Falmouth, 101; 3. Greely, 113; 4. Bonny Eagle, 117; 5. Deering, 124; 6. Westbrook, 180; 7. Massabesic, 189; 8. Cheverus, 193; 9. Kennebunk, 208; 10. Windham, 218; 11. Marshwood, 234; 12. Scarborough, 253; 13. Biddeford, 352; 14. TA, 358; 15. Noble, 425; 16. Portland, 495; 17. South Portland, 563; 18. Sanford, 568

Top 25 Individual Girls Results

1. Sofie Matson, Falmouth, 19:03.58; 2. Carolyn Todd, 19:56.01; 3. Karley Piers, Falmouth, 19:56.75; 4. Anna Slager, Gorham, 19:58.76; 5. Ami Beaumier, Bonny Eagle, 20:05.05; 6. Mackenzie Young, Marshwood, 20:08.43; 7. Malaika Pasch, Falmouth, 20:11.20; 8. Kayla Raymond, Bonny Eagle, 20:11.31; 9. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 20:11.95; 10. Kylie Johnson, Massabesic, 20:31.18; 11. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 20:32.99; 12. Hailey Applebee, Windham, 20:56.60; 13. Christine Toy, Bonny Eagle, 21:00.01; 14. Sierra Aponte-Clarke, Deering, 21:10.46; 15. Maria Provencher, Greely, 21:14.12; 16. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 21:14.52; 17. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 21:15.20; 18. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 21:16.42; 19. Ava Haritos, Kennebunk, 21:17.73; 20. Hallie Benton, Massabesic, 21:22.73; 21. Sarah Johnson, Gorham, 21:30.23; 22. Meadow Fortier, Gorham, 21:34.89; 23. Julia Curran, Greely, 21:36.68; 24. Hannah D’Orso, Kennebunk, 21:37.42; 25. Chloe Smith, Greely, 21:38.15

States take place on Saturday the 28th, also at Twin Brook.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Gorhamite Wil Rossignol finished 17th.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Windham’s Morgan Colangelo finished 30th of 122 runners.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Gorham’s Kevin Ingalls races to overtake a Cheverus competitor.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Bonny Eagler Kayla Ryamond and Gorhamite Iris Kitchen battle for two of the top 10 finishes.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Jack Pecoraro of Westbrook finished 34th of 126 runners on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Hailey Applebee of Windham finished 12th among all Class A girls.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Bonny Eagler Anthony Breton races toward the finish tape on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Anna Slager and her fellow Lady Rams claimed the top prize at Regionals last weekend.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Scot Ami Beaumier nears the finish line.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Aiden Willey nears the finish line for the Scots.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Westbrooker Zoe Popovic finished 33rd, in a time of 22:24.76.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.