Cross Country: Class A Regionals unfold at Twin Brook

CUMBERLAND–Twin Brook played host to this year’s cross country South Regional meets on Saturday, Oct. 20. Of particular note in the Class A competition, the Bonny Eagle girls took first place (of 18 teams competing).

Individually, Sofie Matson of Falmouth claimed first in the girls race, needing 19:22.73 to break the (proverbial) tape. Gorhamites Kate Tugman and Iris Kitchen finished second and fourth, respectively (in 19:30.99 and 19:55.94), but Bonny Eaglers Ami Beaumier, Kayla Raymond and Delaney Hesler crossed in sixth, seventh and eighth (20:17.40, 20:19.37, 20:19.56). The trio thus anchored their squad’s victory. Windham’s Hailey Applebee finished 25th, her team’s best performance, while Westbrook’s Eliza Bureau finished 48th, the Blazes’ top time on the day.

Complete Girls Team Results

1. Bonny Eagle, 47; 2. Falmouth, 79; 3. Cheverus, 140; 4. Marshwood, 146; 5. Deering, 156; 6. Gorham, 161; 7. Windham, 175; 8. Greely, 199; 9. Kennebunk, 204; 10. Portland, 258; 11. Scarborough, 264; 12. Westbrook, 332; 13. TA, 340; 14. Massabesic, 367; 15. Noble, 397; 16. Biddeford, 471; 17. South Portland, 482; 18. Sanford, 491.

Deering’s Alec Troxell won the boys race in a time of 16:51.63. Of local interest, Bonny Eagler Aiden Willey finished third (16:57.61); Windhamite Mason Rosborough came in 14th (17:41.58), Gorhamite Jacob Sladen 23rd (17:59.52) and Westbrooker Jack Pecoraro 24th (17:59.56).

Complete Boys Team Results

1. Scarborough, 70; 2. Falmouth, 83; 3. Greely, 96; 4. Massabesic, 131; 5. Bonny Eagle, 136; 6. Gorham, 183; 7. Kennebunk, 199; 8. Portland, 203; 9. Thornton, 267; 10. Deering, 283; 11. Marshwood, 337; 12. South Portland, 339; 13. Noble, 343; 14. Cheverus, 360; 15. Biddeford, 380; 16. Windham, 394; 17. Sanford, 395; 18. Westbrook, 451.

Photos courtesy of John Jensenius.

Mason Rosborough competes for the Eagles.

Kate Tugman runs for the Lady Rams at Twin Brook on Saturday.

Gorhamite Jacob Sladen competes at Regionals.

Gorhamite Iris Kitchen and Bonny Eagle’s Delaney Hesler compete at Regionals alongside a Falmouth opponent.

Hannah Langstaff rounds a bed for the Lady Eagles.

Hailey Applebee turned in the Lady Eagles’ top finish.

Emmaline Pendleton competes for the victorious Lady Scots.

Camille Culpovich competes for the Lady Eagles.

Anthony Breton competes at Twin Brook for Bonny Eagle this past Saturday.

Ami Beaumier helped secure a Bonny Eagle win at Regionals.

Bonny Eagler Aiden Willey turned in yet another strong performance.

Reed Henderson runs at Regionals for Gorham.