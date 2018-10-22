Cross Country: Class B Regionals, results and photos

CUMBERLAND–This year’s cross country South Regional meets unfolded at Twin Brook on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Of local interest on the boys’ side of things, Nate Casali turned in the best time for Lake Region, finishing the 5K run in 17:57.30, good enough for 12th. Teammate Jeff McCubrey follow three slots back in 15th, needing 18:08.42. G-NG’s Will Maines trailed in 16th (18:13.86). Freeporter Martin Horne won the race in 16:56.11.

Complete Boys Team Results

1. York, 82; 2. Cape Elizabeth, 82; 3. Freeport, 84; 4. Lincoln Academy, 92; 5. Yarmouth, 125; 6. Wells, 126; 7. Lake Region, 179; 8. Morse, 180; 9. Fryeburg, 238; 10. Gray-New Gloucester, 248; 11. Poland, 256; 12. Gardiner, 384.

Over in girls’ action, Libby Blais was the first Laker to cross the finish line, needing 22:21.71 to claim 17th. G-NG’s Abby Dulac arrived in 20th, at 22:24.36, and fellow Patriot Erica Schlichting arrived in 29th 30 seconds later, at 22:53.46. Cape’s Lila Gaudrault came in first, in 19:34.77.

Complete Girls Team Results

1. York, 69; 2. Cape, 73; 3. Yarmouth, 89; 4. Wells, 97; 5. Freeport, 115; 6. Fryeburg, 134; 7. G-NG, 199; 8. Poland, 214; 9. Morse, 229; 10. Lincoln, 261; 11. Leavitt, 300; 12. Lake Region, 326; 13. Oak Hill, 334.

Photos courtesy of John Jensenius.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @ CurrentSportsME.

Abby Dulac turned in G-NG’s best girls performance on Saturday.

Erica Schlichting competes for the Lady Patriots.

Jeff McCubrey runs for the Gentlemen Lakers.

Libby Blais recorded the Lady Lakers’ best time on Saturday.

Nate Casali competes for the Lakers.

Ruby Pfeifle competes for G-NG at Twin Brook on Saturday.

Patriot Will Maines recorded a solid time on Saturday.