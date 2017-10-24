Cross Country: Local runners compete at Class B Regionals

CUMBERLAND—This year’s Southern Class B Regional Championship took place at Twin Brook on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21. While Lincoln Academy emerged victorious on the boys’ side of things, Yarmouth claimed the top spot in the girls’ action.

Complete Boys Team Results

1. Lincoln, 41; 2. Freeport, 88; 3. Wells, 105; 4. Yarmouth, 107; 5. York, 118; 6. Cape Elizabeth, 150; 7. Lake Region, 211; 8. Poland, 220; 9. Fryeburg, 238; 10. Gray-New Gloucester, 245; 11. Morse, 251; 12. Leavitt, 268; 13. Oak Hill, 438; 14. Gardiner, 442

Unsurprisingly, Luke Laverdiere of Yarmouth, who’s dominated boys distance running for the past few years, took first, needing 16:11.34 to do so. Wells’s Mitch Libby finished second in 16:52.55. Parker Morse of G-NG posted the best time among local athletes, breaking the proverbial tape in 18:26.71, good enough for 12th. Morse’s teammate Ethan Ray crossed the line 39th (19:32.80). Nate Casali (Lake Region), just a freshman, took 19th in 18:43.14; Casali’s fellow Lakers Jeff McCubry and Dawson Smith finished 32nd in 19:11.94 and 37th in 19:28.76, respectively.

Complete Girls Team Results

1. Yarmouth, 52; 2. York, 66; 3. Cape, 82; 4. Fryeburg, 95; 5. Freeport, 162; 6. Morse, 166; 7. Lincoln, 187; 8. Poland, 200; 9. Wells, 204; 10. G-NG, 262; 11. Oak Hill, 282; 12. Spruce Mountain, 312

Yarmouth’s Anneka Murrin finished first among the girls, in 19:31.37; Lily Horne of Freeport followed her less than three seconds later. Alison MacDonald of G-NG turned in the best performance among local runners (22:49.60), while Lady Patriots Ruby Pfeifle and Madison Garcia finished 56th (25:00.10) and 59th (25:13.18), respectively. The Lady Lakers, meanwhile – just four in number, and thus not a large enough contingent to qualify for the team competition – dotted the back half of the pack. Hannah Chadwick claimed 60th (25:28.40), for example, while Madison Martin (26:49.46) claimed 68th.

States are slated for Oct. 28, also at Twin Brook.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter @CurrentSportsME.

Hannah Chadwick competes at Regionals for Lake Region.

Photo courtesty of John Jensenius.

Jeff McCubrey competes at Regionals for Lake Region.

Photo courtesty of John Jensenius.

Nate Casali competes at Regionals for Lake Region.

Photo courtesty of John Jensenius.

Parker Morse competes at Regionals for G-NG.

Photo courtesty of John Jensenius.

Alison MacDonald competes at Regionals for G-NG.

Photo courtesty of John Jensenius.