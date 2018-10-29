Cross Country: Local teams travel to States, Bonny Eagle girls win crown

BELFAST–This year’s Class A and Class B Cross Country State Championship meets unfolded at Troy Howard Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 27. Local squads repped proudly, and – of special note – the Bonny Eagle girls won their team competition.

Sofie Matson (Falmouth) won the Class A girls individual title (in 18:33.51), while Kate Tugman (Gorham) took second (18:49.24). Bonny Eaglers Delaney Hesler and Ami Beaumier took fourth and fifth, respectively (19:02.97, 19:05.87), leading their squad, with Kayla Raymond (13th, 19:38.62), Hannah Stevens (21st, 19:52.73) and Emma Abbott (29th, 20:14.93) rounding out the Champions’ scoring five.

Gorham’s Iris Kitchen also finished top-10 (seventh, specifically; 19:16.36). Windhamites Hailey Applebee and Camille Culpovich reached the end of the race practically shoulder-to-shoulder, in 38th and 39th (20:41.16, 20:41.33).

On the boys’ side of things, Scarborough won the team title, and Lisandro Berry-Gaviria (Mt. Ararat) the individual title (15:35.40). Bonny Eagle’s Aiden Willey finished in seventh (16:10.30), Windham’s Mason Rosborough in 24th (16:55.55), and Gorham’s Jake Sladen in 60th (17:47.03).

In girls Class B action, Ellsworth won the team title, and Lila Gauldrault (Cape Elizabeth) the individual title (18:42.82); G-NG’s Erica Schlichting turned in the Patriots’ top performane, finishing 32nd (21:27.21), while Lake Region’s Libby Blais finished 69th (22:53.73).

Finally, in Class B Boys action, York claimed the team crown, and Alfie Walker (Fryeburg) the individual crown (16:18.84). G-NG’s Will Maines completed the 5K in 35th (17:52.88) and Lake Region’s Nate Casali did so in 24th (17:32.96).

Photos courtesy of John Jensenius.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Delaney Hesler finished first among the champion Bonny Eaglers.

Emma Abbott rounded out the Lady Scots’ top-five.

Emmaline Pendleton competes for the first-place Scots.

Abigail Nelson competes for the champion Lady Scots.

Bonny Eagler Aidan Willey competes at States.

Camille Culpovich (316) and Hailey Applebee (312) compete alongside one another at States.

Iris Kitchen runs for Gorham at States.

Jake Sladen competes for Gorham at States.

Justin Tomison competes for the Scots.

Kate Tugman vies for the Lady Rams.

Hannah Stevens recorded the Lady Scots’ No. 4 time.

Kayla Raymond turned in the Lady Scots’ third-best time.

Abby Dulac competes at States for the Lady Patriots.

Alison MacDonald runs for G-NG.

Erica Schlichting competes for G-NG.

Laker Jeff McCubrey competes at States.

Libby Blais runs for LRHS.

Nate Casali competes for LRHS.

Will Maines runs for G-NG.

Bonny Eagler Ami Beaumier turned in her team’s second-best time.

Mason Rosborough vies for the Eagles.