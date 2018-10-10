Cross Country: Westbrook hosts Gorham, Windham, Scarborough and Falmouth

WESTBROOK–The Blazes welcomed a quartet of rival schools squads – the Rams, Eagles, Red Storm and Yachtsmen – to their home course at Sunset Ridge on Friday, Oct. 5.

Falmouth’s John Auer won the boys’ race, in a time of 16:12.88. Westbrook’s own Jack Pecoraro finished seventh – he was the Blazes’ top competitor – while a pair of Gorhamites, Calvin Cummings and Jake Sladen, followed him in eighth and ninth, respectively. Windham’s best take on the boys’ side of things came from Connor Abbotoni, who crossed the line in 17th.

Falmouth’s Sofie Matson won the girls race, in 18:48.16. Windhamite Hailey Applebee took seventh, her team’s top performance. Westbrooker Eliza Bureau came in ninth, and Gorham’s Emily Paruk 18th.

Championship season has now arrived for the teams. They’ll travel to Twin Brook in Cumberland on Oct. 20 for Regionals; the qualifiers from that race will move on to Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast for States a week later.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Westbrooker Eliza Bureau runs for Westbrook at the Blazes’ home race on Friday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Hailey Applebee runs at Westbrook on Friday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Jack Pecoraro competes for Westbrook on Friday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Windhamite Kayla Sarazin competes at Westbrook on Friday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Zoe Popovic runs for the Blazes in their home race on Friday, Oct. 5.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Gorhamite Emily Paruk competes in a race at Westbrook on Friday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Tom Nelson competes for Gorham at Westbrook on Friday.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.

Windham’s Connor Abbotoni competes in a race at Westbrook.

Photo courtesy of John Jensenius.