Cumberland opts not to share firetruck with Gray

GRAY — If the town is going to move forward with a new ladder truck, it will likely be doing it alone.

While there had been some discussion about potentially sharing the cost and use of a new truck with the Town of Cumberland, officials in Cumberland have decided not to further pursue that possibility.

Cumberland Town Manager Bill Shane said that his town’s council decided at a Dec. 11 workshop that sharing a ladder truck would not work for them.

Shane said there was a “clear consensus” on the Cumberland council not to pursue the shared ladder truck, but also said that Cumberland would be willing to have conversations about sharing other public safety equipment in the future.

Shane said input from the Cumberland Fire Department led the council to believe that splitting one ladder struck between two towns would create too many questions about how it would be used and how it would affect mutual aid with other surrounding towns.

“It just became more problems than there were savings,” he explained.

Shane said the Cumberland council was “appreciative” that Gray had reached out in the first place and “didn’t want to delay Gray either,” noting that Cumberland’s existing ladder truck is predicted to last another three years.

The Gray Council had already voted 5-0 Dec. 5 to accept the recommendation from the town’s Ladder Truck Committee that Gray purchase its own, new truck.

Truck 44, the existing ladder truck, is a 1996 model that Fire Rescue Chief Kurt Elkanich said came with an estimated lifespan of 20 years. The committee’s report estimated that a replacement truck would cost around $1.4 million.

Chairwoman Lynn Gallagher stressed that her affirmative vote on Dec. 5 was “just to move this forward in the process” and did not constitute final approval of purchasing a new truck.

“I’m voting in the affirmative to move the process forward, to explore the bids and the conversation with the town of Cumberland. I do have two concerns: one is the cost and paying for that … the second is the sharing with Cumberland. I am fully in support of that.”

While sharing with Cumberland no longer looks to be on the table, conversations about the truck’s cost and potential bids to build are sure to continue.

“I think that this process needs to be moved forward, so I’m glad it’s on the agenda,” Vice Chairman Bruce Foshay said at the Dec. 5 meeting. “And I think all of our decisions will bounce back and forth a few times as we see this data come in. But the fact is, it is a lot of money, and conversely, there’s a lot of risk if we don’t. So I think we’re sitting on a tough position, and the best way to handle it is to move forward and get all the information we can.”

Councilor Sandy Carder said she was also voting just to move the process forward, and shared some of Gallagher’s concerns.

“Ultimately, the residents are going to make this decision when it’s time to vote,” said Carder in reference to the town’s budget process.

Councilor Dan Maguire, who served as the council liaison on the ladder truck committee, said Dec. 5 that there is no fixed timeline for when the truck could be purchased.

“All this does is it accepts the commitee’s recommendation, and then it continues to move it forward,” Maguire said. “How that truck gets funded, when that truck gets purchased, I mean granted, it feels like there’s a little Russian Roulette component to it as far as how long will the (current) truck last.”

