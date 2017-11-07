Cummings, Haskell elected to Windham Council

WINDHAM — There will be two new Town Councilors in Windham based on unofficial election results from the town.

Rebecca Cummings beat Council Vice Chairman David Nadeau 1,786-1,546 in a race for the East District seat.

Clayton Haskell defeated Brett Jones and David Lydon in a three-way race for Jones’ At Large seat. Haskell received 1,230 votes, Jones received 1,061, and Lydon received 837.

Though Jones had served on the council for months, this was his first time on the ballot. He was appointed to the seat in February by the council after the death of former Councilor Tommy Gleason.

Cummings and Haskell were both elected to three year terms.

Kate Brix and Pete Heanssler ran unopposed and were both re-elected to their seats on the RSU School Board. Current Town Clerk Linda Morrell was also re-elected without opposition. Louise Douglas was the only candidate for Portland Water District Trustee, and was elected to a five year term.

Rebecca Cummings

Clayton Haskell