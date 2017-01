I have figured out why the price of Rx/drugs is so high/expensive – there are about 20 million commercials per day on TV for them. Also, most of the commercials are for prescription drugs, so unless the doctors are watching TV, why are these being shown? We, the ordinary people, cannot write a prescription for them. I’ve been told the price of TV ads is costly; therefore, the price for customers must cover that cost. Right?

Wanda Brochu

Westbrook