Day of festivities to celebrate Year of the Rooster

The Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine will ring in the Year of the Rooster with entertainment, activities, food and talks throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

The popular event is in its 27th year and is the oldest and largest Chinese New Year Celebration in Maine, organizers say.

The celebration, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will open with a Lion Dance by Steve Wong of Bangor, who will also perform throughout the day.

The featured event is a Chinese dance performance by the children of the CAFAM Chinese School at 11 a.m. The Chinese School students will also perform a Dragon Dance at noon.

Children can make rooster-themed crafts throughout the day. Vendors will be selling books, Chinese teas, and Chinese crafts and products. Chinese food will also be available.

Attendees can play, or learn to play, mahjongg. In addition, there will be talk on Chinese tea and tea brewing as well as a discussion of Tai Chi and healing.

Admission is $4 for children under 12, $6 for adults and $20 for a family of five. Parking is free.

The 2017 Chinese New Year Celebration is co-sponsored by the University of Southern Maine’s Confucius Institute.

The Chinese & American Friendship Association of Maine provides forums and outreach that promote cultural interchanges between the US and China.

For more information go to www.cafammaine.org.

The Chinese New Year Celebration next month will feature dance, hands-on-activities, food and more, including a Dragon Dance.

Students from the Chinese & American Friendship Association of Maine’s Chinese School will perform at the New Year event.