Chase, Matthew D., 35, of Windham, died on Dec. 18, 2016. Services held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Lord, George E., 75, of Rangeley, formerly of Windham, died on Dec. 10, 2016. A private Celebration of Life is planned for the spring. Arrangements by Wiles Remembrance Center, Farmington.

Olson, Russell A., 98, of Windham, died on Dec. 17, 2016. A Celebration of his Life will take place at the North Windham Union Church on Monday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m. followed by a gathering in the church hall where all are welcome. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Home, Windham.