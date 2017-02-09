Alonzo, Angelo, 29, of Windham, died on Feb. 2, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, from 1-3 p.m., at the VFW Post 832, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland, with military honors at 2:30 p.m. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, Buxton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Avery, Richard M., 83, of Buxton, died on Feb. 3, 2017. Arrangements by Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.

Deshaies, Robert P., 82, of Gorham, died on Feb. 3, 2017. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home.

Dyer, Robert G., 43, of Standish, died at home on Jan. 29, 2017. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Fogg Jr., George A., 93, of Windham, died at home on Jan. 28, 2017. Interment will be in the spring at Smith Cemetery, Windham. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.



Hamilton, Hilary P., 76, of Gorham, died at home on Jan. 30, 2017. Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.

Jacques, Leonard J., 82, of Windham, died at Maine Medical Center on Feb. 2, 2017. A funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb.11, at 3 p.m. at Dolby Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Westbrook.

LaRochelle, Fernand L., 87, of Westbrook, died on Feb. 3, 2017. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, Westbrook.

Mercier, Michael L., 75, died at home on Feb. 1, 2017. Arrangements by Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, Buxton. Burial will be in the spring at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.

Noyes Jr., Edwin H., 75, of Westbrook, died on Jan. 20, 2017. Arrangements by Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.