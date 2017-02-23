Brannen, David W., 76, of Windham, died on Feb. 15, 2017. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Glicos, David G., 52, of Raymond, died on Feb. 15, 2017. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, Westbrook.

Kuusela, Grace C., 92, of Gorham, died on Feb. 16, 2017. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham, on Saturday May 6, 2017, time to be determined. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham, and a reception will follow at a location to be announced.

Mason, Norman H., 75, of Westbrook, died on Feb. 13, 2017. Arrangements by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

McDonough, Elizabeth J., 78, formerly of Westbrook, died Feb. 14, 2017, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Arrangements by Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland.

Merrill, Helen L., 97, of Gorham, died on Feb. 13, 2017. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, 35 Church St. Westbrook (interment will be in the spring.)

Plummer, Peter W., 66, of Westbrook, died on Feb. 16, 2017. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, Westbrook.