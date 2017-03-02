Dunlap, Shirley R., of Gorham, died at the Gorham House on Feb. 24, 2017. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Gallant, Norman E., 79, of Buxton, died at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice on Feb. 19, 2017. Services are private. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Lepenven, Viola D., 98, formerly of Westbrook, died on Feb. 18, 2017. Interment will be in the spring. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, Westbrook.

Lypscon, Barbara J., 78, of Windham, died on Feb. 18, 2017, at Gosnell Memorial House, Scarborough. Per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Home, Windham.

Meserve, Hazel V., 94, of Gorham, died at Gorham House on Feb. 17, 2017. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Gorham.

Muehle, Janice M., of Gorham, died on Feb. 20, 2017. Services for Janice will be held in the spring. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Roberts, Beryl F., 98, of Bar Mills, died at Evergreen Manor on Feb. 25, 2017. Arrangements by Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22), in Buxton. Burial will be in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Buxton Center.

Vaughan, Mary E., of Westbrook, died at Maine Medical Center on Feb. 17, 2017. Arrangements by Blais & Hay Funeral Home, Westbrook.

Winship, Kenneth L., 87, formerly of Windham, died at the Maine Veterans Home on Feb 19, 2017. A memorial service was held at the Vineyard Church of Greater Portland, 715 Bridgton, Road, Westbrook. Arrangements by Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.