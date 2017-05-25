DeCotiis, Carlow vie for SAD 6 seat; Payeur unopposed

Ellen DeCotiis

Nathan M. Carlow

BUXTON— Incumbent Ellen H. DeCotiis is facing a challenge from Bonny Eagle High School student Nathan M. Carlow in the race for a two-year seat on the Board of Directors at Maine School Administrative District 6.

Arthur Payeur is unopposed for the available three-year School Board position as Ensel Stevens is not seeking reelection.

Polls are open in Buxton 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

DeCotiis, a speech-language pathologist/therapist for more than 20 years, was appointed by Buxton selectmen in 2016 to fill a vacancy on the School Board for a year. She has served on the School Board’s Policy Committee.

Carlow, 18, will be a senior this fall at Bonny Eagle High School. He’s been a student representative to the School Board and was a student representative to its Policy Committee as a freshman.

Both are Buxton residents.

DeCotiis, who did not provide her age, sees funding as one issue facing the SAD 6 district. “Schools depend upon local and state monies to provide educational opportunities for our students,” DeCotiis said. “As funding is decreased, it is crucial that we maintain a long-range plan which is driven by a vision into the future.”

Carlow agrees that budgeting poses an issue.

“I would say that our No. 1 issue right now is the budget; we need to reign in on wasteful spending and cut the taxpayers some slack,” Carlow said. “One of the most valuable lessons we can teach our students is how to be fiscally responsible.”

DeCotiis said the school district, “with limited funding,” needs to determine how best to prepare students for their futures after graduation. “We need to be creative and collaborative and communicative,” she said. “We can collaborate with many sources to further creative programs.”

Carlow advocates maintaining a necessary level of funding. “We cannot underfund essential parts of the budget like salaries and per pupil allocations,” Carlow said.

DeCotiis brings a professional background to the School Board.

“In previous years. I was elected twice to serve as the president of the Maine Speech-Language and Hearing Association,” DeCotiis said. “I represented Maine’s speech-language pathologists and audiologists on our national Legislative Council. In both roles, I have provided testimony to legislators which supported our members and the adults and children with whom we work.”

Carlow offers voters the students’ perspective. He’s president of the Class of 2018, student representative to the School Board’s Budget Advisory Committee and Curriculum Committee, secretary of the Student Council and governor of the State YMCA of Maine’s Youth in Government Program.

Ansel Stevens has provided SAD 6 with decades of service and is not seeking reelection to the three-year term. He wrote a lenghty letter to the American Journal.

“Three years ago, after working in MSAD 6 for 38 years and then volunteering as a member of the Budget Advisory Committee during the third year of my retirement, I agreed to be a write-in candidate when no one else from Buxton ran for the open seat on the Board of Directors,” Stevens said.

“That term passed quickly and gave me the unique opportunity to view the Bonny Eagle School system as teacher, yearbook adviser, track coach, school administrator, parent, volunteer, and, finally, board member. However, as you most surely know, being part of any school board requires attendance at countless meetings and workshops.

“Finding the time necessary to address all of my growing family and board commitments has become increasingly more difficult. When I was an employee, the school district almost always came first. Now it is time to focus on family, My wife Gloria and I are blessed to have five wonderful grandchildren. I’m sure most people can understand why both of us want to be involved in their lives as much as possible.

“Please know that I have thoroughly enjoyed my Bonny Eagle experience. I have had the privilege to work with a long parade of wonderful students, parents and fellow employees. I am BE proud and having the opportunity to be a small part of this great district is one that I will always cherish.”

