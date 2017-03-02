Democrats seek nominee for Westbrook School Committee

WESTBROOK — The Westbrook City Democratic Committee is meeting Saturday to select a nominee to fill a seat on the School Committee.

School Committee Vice Chair Suzanne Salisbury resigned from her position Feb. 8. She was unable to be reached for comment regarding her decision.

Anyone who’s a registered Democrat in Westbrook can go before the Democratic Committee on March 4 at the Westbrook Community Center. According to David Morse, the president of the group, candidates are usually allowed a few minutes to make a speech.

Once all candidates have made themselves known, the committee will vote on a nominee to recommend to the School Committee. The School Committee is expected to approve the nominee at its meeting on March 8.