Desire to serve drives Gorham fire chief

Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre

GORHAM — After nearly a half century fighting fires and handling rescue calls, Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre isn’t ready for a rocking chair.

Lefebvre, 65, has been the town’s fire chief for 33 years and in 1987 became its first full-time chief. He got his start as a teenager in Westbrook, his hometown.

But, there’s no retirement date on his radar. “I still love this job,” Lefebvre said in his office. “Never once had a day that I woke up and didn’t want to go to work.”

He recently was recognized by the town with a 30-year pin as its full-time chief, the town’s first. He had served three years as a part-time chief succeeding John Chandler in 1984.

Lefebvre began public service in Westbrook in 1969 when he signed up as a volunteer with the city’s rescue. At age 18, he worked full time and responded to both fire and rescue calls. He was promoted to a Westbrook captain in 1978.

Over the years, Lefebvre has battled some traumatic fires. Topping the list was a nursing home fire in Gorham in 2001. More than 40 patients were evacuated and a makeshift hospital was set up at Gorham High School, he said.

Ambulances raced to the scene from everywhere – as far away as Naples, Brunswick and Kennebunk. The fire was on the outside of the building but the smoke inside was an issue.

“It was an operation that will always stand out in my mind,” he said.

Other particularly stressful fires included a Westbrook arson fire in 1974 that destroyed a dairy barn filled with cattle trapped in the blaze. In another arson, the historic barn at Mosher’s Farm burned in Gorham in 2004.

Among significant changes in the fire service over the years, Lefebvre said, is the increased level of training. In the 1970s and 1980s, he said, there was no training to handle hazardous materials. When he signed on with the fledgling Westbrook Rescue, there were no EMTs. Personnel received Red Cross first aid training.

Lefebvre stresses the importance of training. “I’ll put this department up against any in the state, as far as training,” Lefebvre said.

Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools attested to Lefebvre’s emphasis on being prepared. “He has been a huge proponent of training,” said Schools, who began his career as a Lefebvre protege.

Schools described Lefebvre as an old-school guy. “He’ll always get his people home at the end of the day,” Schools said.

Lefebvre praised the competence of his deputies and firefighters. “Its got to be a team effort,” he said.

He likes people on his team who aren’t afraid to speak up and said his crew gives 110 percent all the time.

Schools said Lefebvre knows his people, their families and their kids. “He brings a personal side to it,” Schools said.

He said Lefebvre helps his people with their problems and is available to chat whether in his office, on his porch or on the golf course. “He’s put his heart and soul into it,” Schools said.

Lefebvre manages a staff of 11 and 149 in a call company. Volunteer numbers have dimished over the years. In 1984, he had 225 members in the call company. “We had guys on waiting lists,” he said.

Training demands, some new rules like prohibiting beards that impact face masks fits, and late-night calls disrupting families of volunteers have taken a toll on call company rolls.

During Lefebvre’s tenure, the Fire Department’s rank of female firefighters has grown from two to 30 or 35, with three full-time firefighters and two in the administation office.

The crew is answering an escalating number of calls in the growing town. In his first year as chief, the department responded to 125 fire calls and about 300 for rescue. He said the past year the combined number was just under 3,000.

“Today, we’re averaging over 10 calls a day,” he said.

Safety of his crew has been stepped up by improvements in protective clothing and breathing apparatus.

In another protective layer, Lefebvre preaches the value of sprinkler systems in buildings. He said sprinklers save structures and protect people including firefighters. “One goal I haven’t completed is getting a better sprinkler ordinance,” he said.

A goal he did realize is a courtyard outside the renovated Central Fire Station that remembers deceased Gorham firefighters. “I’m happy we accomplished the firefighting memorial,” the chief said. “We’ve recognized what they’ve given to the community.”

Reflecting on his lengthy career, Lefebvre said, “If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t change much.”

