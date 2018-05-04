Don's Lunch returns to old site with hopes of expanded restaurant

WESTBROOK – After months of searching for the perfect location for his food truck, Craig Bernier, owner of Don’s Lunch, will be returning his business to the parking lot of Friendly Gas at 925 Main St.

Bernier said he has plans to lease the whole building, except for a small section where Friendly Gas will continue to operate. The building will then be renovated into a restaurant similar to Rapid Ray’s in Saco.

Bernier operated the business at the gas station site from 2015, when he purchased the food truck, until last fall, when the lease agreement ended over a dispute about rent. Bernier looked at a number of different possible relocation sites downtown, including in front of the former Mechanic Street fire station. Councilors nixed that idea, however, causing Bernier to look elsewhere.

“We had a few offers, but when you look at the big picture as far as parking and location, you want the right site,” Bernier said, stopping short of naming the businesses that offered Don’s Lunch space. “We feel this is the right spot and the best of the few that offered space.”

Don’s Lunch reopened for the season Wednesday, May 2. Bernier hopes the Friendly Gas site is the home of Don’s Lunch for the foreseeable future.

“We don’t want a Where’s Waldo and get to the point where people are looking for us,” he said.

His hope is to sign a five-year lease at the 925 Main St. site.

“There is nothing set in stone yet, but that is the direction it is heading,” he said.

Gardy Patel, the owner of Friendly Gas, said he is happy to have Don’s Lunch back.

“Everything worked out for both parties,” he said.

The menu in the food truck will remain as it has, but a new menu will be offered once the restaurant is up and running.

“It is going to be more of a stand-up grab and go type of thing,” Bernier said.

Bernier said he would like to open the restaurant in the next couple months, but that timeline may be impacted by the work that needs to get done and the permitting that needs to be secured. Once the restaurant is open, the plan is to bring the food truck to concerts and other outdoor events.

Bernier hopes the new Maine Medical office building at One Riverfront Plaza will increase foot traffic at his food truck.

“I am excited to welcome my old customers back, but also welcome the arrival of new ones,” he said.

Bernier is happy to once again etch out his place in the downtown food scene and said the more restaurants in an area, the more reason people have to come to that area. One example of that, he said, is the fact Westbrook has a handful of pizza places within a short distance that are all thriving.

“Someone may come to my restaurant today, but go to yours tomorrow,” he said.

The business has a long history in the city. Don’s Lunch was started in the 1970s by Don and Yvonne Richard at 959 Main St., but was sold in 2001 to Bill and Nancy Bombard, who moved it to the parking lot of Bernie’s Auto Repair at 517 Main St. The couple ran it for a number of years, before leasing it out to James Richard, Don and Yvonne’s son. The state shut it down in February 2015 after non-compliance with Maine sales tax statutes. Bernier bought the business, revamped the food truck and moved it to the Friendly’s Gas site.

“It has been a staple in the city of Westbrook for many years and we hope to continue that for years to come,” he said.

Don’s Lunch, which sells hamburgers, hot dogs, clam cakes, chicken sandwiches, french fries and other items, is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 781-3661 x 125 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews

For years, Don’s Lunch has been a go-to stop for burgers, hot dogs, french fries and other sandwiches. The business re-opened this week at 925 Main Street.