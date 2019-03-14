'Doppler Doug' honored as city's Employee of Year

WESTBROOK — Doug Eaton, a longtime employee of the Public Services Department, is the city’s Employee of the Year for 2018.

“Doug has an innate ability to lead and is fully respected by his coworkers,” Mayor Mike Sanphy said prior to presenting Eaton with a plaque at the March 4 City Council meeting. “He is excellent with the public and is a valuable resource to his coworkers, outside departments, residents and colleagues in neighboring communities. He is always willing to go the extra mile and is truly one of the city’s unsung heroes.”

Eaton was hired in June 1999 as a parks maintainer and transferred to the public works department in 2001 to be an equipment operator. When the parks and public works departments merged in 2004, Eaton was promoted to operations supervisor, a position he still holds. He helps to manage the day-to-day operations of maintaining and updating the city’s streets, parks and cemeteries. Eaton also serves as the city’s arborist and can be seen on snow days giving weather updates online as “Doppler Doug.”

Eaton thanked the city staff, councilors and residents he has worked with over the years and said he hopes to continue his service to the city for another 20 years.

Sanphy said Eaton “is also the driving force” behind decorating downtown with holiday lights and over the last year located and photographed every street sign in the city and logged them in the department’s GPS system to comply with Federal Highway Administration regulations.

“Doug is a loyal and dedicated employee,” said Arty Ledoux, Public Services operations manager, who was the Employee of the Year honor for 2008. “He is reliable, dependable and cares a lot about the city of Westbrook. He is conscientious and keeps the taxpayers in the forefront of his decision making.”

“Doug approaches each day and each task with a level of commitment, pride, teamwork and positivity that I cannot praise enough,” said Lynn Leavitt, the department’s sustainability coordinator.

This is the second year in a row a member of the Public Services Department was named Employee of the Year. Last year, it was building supervisor Jim DiEmedio, the building superintendent for Public Services.

Employees are nominated by their peers and supervisors and chosen by a committee.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 780-9106 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews.

Mayor Mike Sanphy presented Doug Eaton, of the public services department, with the city’s 2018 employee of the year award at last week’s council meeting.

“Doppler Doug” Eaton can frequently be seen online on snowy mornings reporting on weather and road conditions.