Drouin reaches out to young dancers with special needs

WESTBROOK — When Danielle Drouin started Drouin Dance Center more than a dozen years ago, she wanted to create a dance studio that gave all individuals a change to dance, no matter ability level. A program launching in October will extend her philosophy further by helping children with special needs find joy in the performing arts.

Drouin has partnered with Darby’s Dancers, an organization started in 2014 by Huntsville, Alabama, residents Patrick and Valerie Jones in memory of their daughter, who died at the age of 14 in 2013. Darby, born with Down syndrome, a heart defect and leukemia, found solace and happiness through dance.

“Kids with special needs, like other kids, just want to have something to participate in, feel like they belong and have a good time. They love music, movement and dance, even if they are in a wheelchair,” Valerie Jones said.

Drouin’s program offers free 30-minute dance classes for young dancers 4 and older.

“There is definitely a big need for a program like this,” Drouin said. “We felt it was really important to have the classes free to the families because of everything else they are dealing with.”

Drouin Dance Center is the first dance center in Maine to offer the program and is just one of two in New England. Jones said in the last four years, Darby’s Dancers has grown from 10 dancers in Alabama to 600 to 700 dancers at 50 dance center in 24 states.

Brittany Goodnow, a Drouin Dancer Center instructor, has taught students with special needs in classes before and said having a program like Darby’s Dancers “will be really great for those kids.” Drouin said students with special needs already enrolled in other dance classes at the center can continue to do so.

Through the Darby’s Dancers program each dancer will be partnered with a dance buddy who will help them as they are taught dance steps and rhythm. Drouin said the classes will complement the work the young dancers are doing in their occupational therapy sessions.

“The dancer can rely on that buddy in class every week. It will be great to have a friends there and a partner and someone else to look out for them,” Drouin said.

Jones said she has found while the kids with special needs look forward to their classes, so, too, do the dance buddies.

“It’s great for the other dancers as well. Those kids are getting a chance to show off their love and passion for dance,” Jones said.

While the program will be free for families, Drouin said the dance company is looking to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 to get the program up and running and will hold a fundraising campaign in order to run the classes, as well as purchase dance attire and costumes for the end of the year recital.

Goodnow said the classes will be capped at around eight dancers per class. “We want to keep the classes small due to the sensory issues the dancers may have,” she said.

Interest in the program so far has been strong.

“We’ve heard from families all over southern Maine. We have heard from agencies that work with students with special needs and from special education teachers who want to help spread the word,” Drouin said.

The Darby’s Dancers program, Drouin said is part of the dance center’s 2018-2019 theme of Spread the Kindness. Drouin Dance Center has also joined Wingman for Dance, an organization based in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, that Drouin said encourages dancers to be “go above and beyond for each other. Wingman boosts children’s confidence and recognizes their unique strengths” and creates a supportive and inclusive dance environment.

The organization is an offshoot of Dylan’s Wings for Change and was created, Drouin said, to carry on the legacy of Dylan Hockley, a 6-year-old victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012.

“I thought this was a great program because it provides training to our faculty, but also provides activities and training for the families who dance here so we can incorporate their teaching into our classes,” Drouin said.

The Spread the Kindness theme, she said, will provide for a “nice uplifting show for everyone to watch and something we can focus on throughout the year.”

Darby’s Dancers classes will begin Oct. 12 and will be held Fridays at 4 p.m. for dancers in wheelchairs, Saturdays at 1 p.m. for dancers 4-7 and Saturdays at 1:45 p.m. for those 7 and older. The winter session will take place Jan. 11 to Feb. 16 and the spring session from March 8 to May 25.

For more information about Drouin Dance Center, visit drouindancecenter.com.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 781-3661 x 125 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com or on Twitter @mkelleynews

Dancers at Drouin Dance Center in Westbrook, including the company’s junior dancers, above, will spend time between now and the end-of-the-year recital in June learning how to spread kindness through two new partnerships the center has entered.

Since 2014, Darby’s Dancers has teamed up with dance centers across the country to provide free dance classes for children with special needs. Drouin Dance Center is launching the program in October.

Valerie Jones, founder of Darby’s Dancers said since her daughter’s death in 2013, she has made it her mission to help special needs students find their love of dance. Drouin Dance Center in Westbrook is set to be the first to offer the program in the state.