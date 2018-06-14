Eastman, Lone elected to Bridgton selectboard

BRIDGTON — Roofer Liston “Lee” Eastman and Bridgton Community Center Director Carmen Lone have emerged victorious in a four-candidate race for two seats on the Bridgton Selectboard.

Eastman and Lone beat out incumbent Robert McHatton, Sr. and Animal Control Officer Jacqueline Frye. Lone received the most votes with 702, Eastman received 505 votes, McHatton 461 and Frye 341.

“It went pretty well in my mind,” Eastman said about the results, noting that there will be a “learning curve” initially and that he sees the discussion about a new sewer system as one of the primary issues the board will address.

McHatton, who has served on and off the board for decades, seemed unfazed by the results and said he was pleased by the number of votes he received.

McHatton added that Lone and Eastman are both “very respected people in town, and I’m sure they’ll do a great job.”

He also said that looks forward to having Tuesday nights off with his time on the Selectboard coming to a close.

Charles Kenneth Gibbs edged out Diane Paul by a margin of of 482 to 466 in the town’s only contested race for Planning Board. Planning Board incumbent Deanna Miller and current board alternate Catherine Pinkham both ran unopposed and won seats on the board.

Karla Swanson-Murphy was unopposed in her election to represent Bridgton on the SAD 61 School Board.

