Editor's Notebook: Awards are nice, your letters are better

To call 2018 a challenging year for newspapers would be a major understatement.
Ownership consolidations, revenue and circulation declines, rising newsprint costs, attempts to manipulate public opinion through disinformation, lies, propaganda and “alternative facts” all made this a year we’re glad to put in the rear-view mirror.
At The Forecaster, American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly we’ve tightened our budget belts in several ways, including a cost-saving move from Falmouth to Portland. In an effort to control newsprint expense, we’re writing tighter, shorter stories and columns, and starting in 2019 will be asking letter writers to limit their comments to 200 words (120 for political endorsements) rather than 250 (150). We’re also being more vigilant than ever about making sure the news we report can’t be confused with the “fake” variety.
What hasn’t changed is our mission: providing local news that respects, informs and challenges our readers. We know we’ve done a good job, not because of industry awards we’ve won, but because you’ve told us so.
The people we meet or interview tell us they appreciate our commitment to covering their communities. They often tell us we are their primary source of local news. If I had a dime for every time someone told me they love our papers and read them every week, I wouldn’t be rich – but I’d have a wicked collection of dimes.
There’s another way we measure how well we do our job: Letters to the editor. And the volume this year did not disappoint.
More than 430 readers took the time to share their opinions, gratitude or criticism, and generally respond to what they’ve seen in the paper. We take letters seriously, because your opinions reflect who we are and where we live. They matter.
And regardless of the challenges next year will bring, we will work every week to merit your continuing support and feedback. Thanks again to the letter writers listed here for being an important part of what we did this year, and here’s wishing all our readers and advertisers a 2019 rich with health, happiness and good news.
Mo Mehlsak is executive editor of The Forecaster, American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly.
Heather Abbott, Yarmouth
James J. Adams, Portland
John Adelman, Falmouth
Beth Ahearn, Freeport
Vito Ancona, Lisbon Falls
Amy Anderson, Yarmouth
Nancy C. Anderson, Cumberland
Kara Auclair, South Portland
Newell Augur, Yarmouth
Susan Auglis, Scarborough
Stephen August, Bath
