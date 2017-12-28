Editor's Notebook: Thanks for the memories

It’s been a memorable year at The Forecaster.

New ownership, new reporters, new columnists, and a new partnership between our four legacy editions and two former Current Publishing papers – the American Journal and Lakes Region Weekly – kept us from getting too comfortable with the status quo.

What has remained constant, however, is our commitment to local news. Here are some of the stories we found most memorable in 2017 (hopefully you did, too):

In the Portland edition we documented how, despite Maine’s Freedom of Access Act, Mayor Ethan Strimling conducted city business via a private email account when he participated in the (successful) campaign for the city’s four-school renovation bond.

Our Northern edition told the story of a young Cumberland firefighter who lost his life after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer, documented how Durham school sports boosters handled the mismanagement of club funds, and, on the lighter side, covered a Falmouth cop who “arrested” an escaped pig.

In the Mid-Coast edition we looked at the problem with promises businesses make about job growth, and obstacles facing fishermen young and old.

Southern edition readers followed Scarborough’s almost never-ending school budget saga, learned why a City Council vote in South Portland was probably not legal, witnessed the end of an era with the demise of the Griffin Club in Knightville, and celebrated the comeback of Knightville favorite Taco Trio.

The American Journal pulled back the covers on unsavory antics in the Westbrook library, and told the story of a retired U.S. Air Force nurse honored for her work at war and on the home front.

And in the Lakes Region, Standish town councilors dealt local sportsmen a setback in their plans for an outdoor shooting range, and the internet went nuts about a parody recruitment video set to rap music by New Gloucester Fire and Rescue.

Your letters to the editor were another constant reminder that what we do has an impact, and we appreciate hearing from you.

We also recognize that it takes effort and confidence to compose a letter for publication – especially at a time when so much of our local and national discourse is colored by anger, emotion, insensitivity, disrespect and, too frequently, hate. People who write and sign letters deserve our gratitude because they’re willing to speak their minds without hiding behind the anonymity of online commenting.

So thanks to the writers listed below, who shared their opinions with the rest of us this year. And Happy New Year to all our readers; here’s hoping 2018 is even more memorable – and more civil – than 2017.

