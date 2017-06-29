Effort underway to boost tech education participation

WESTBROOK — Recognizing the need for more technical education, state business and education organizations have developed strategies to increase student interest and participation.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Educate Maine on June 21 presented a joint plan at the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center. The plan includes 11 action steps to involve more Maine students in technical programs.

Todd Fields, the director of WRVC, said he’s pleased with the plan because it will prepare more students for in-demand jobs.

“I think it’s wonderful, especially in southern Maine where a lot of jobs right now are unfilled,” he said. “This is a viable way for students to get into those jobs and to get into college.”

According to the action plan, the most unfilled job in Maine is auto technician. Other in-demand jobs include food service managers; welders; heating, ventilation and air conditioning installers; machinists; police officers; licensed practical nurses; and carpenters.

In Maine there are 27 career and technical education high schools, or CTEs, and 14 percent of Maine high school students participate in them. By comparison, 50 percent of high school students participate in CTE programs nationally.

The first goal laid out in the plan is to double Maine’s CTE enrollment by 2020. Ideas for achieving this include investing in more space and equipment, better schedule coordination between high schools and CTE programs, and introducing students to CTE before high school.

The second goal is to change the perception of CTE programs by launching a statewide marketing campaign, introduce more parents with young children to explore CTE, and educate teachers, principals and guidance counselors about CTE.

Fields said he hopes this helps people see CTE programs differently.

“Hopefully this will shed a more positive light on what we do,” he said. “I think there’s still a stigma attached to this.”

According to the chamber and Educate Maine, many people see CTE programs as an alternative for students who “can’t make it into college” or who are in special education. Fields said this isn’t true and that CTE programs challenge students and provide them with great opportunities post-high school.

“We’re keeping up with technology and we offer vigorous programs,” Fields said.

To better prepare students for technical jobs, another goal in the plan is to connect more local businesses with CTE programs. There are also two goals regarding apprenticeship as a gateway to a career, which both include increasing awareness of apprenticeship as an option.

The plan also acknowledges that some CTE students want to attend college before going into the workforce. Some of the goals in the plan involve increasing opportunities for CTE students to earn college credits while in high school.

In a press release, the chamber and Educate Maine acknowledged the plan is “ambitious,” but said it will surely benefit both students and businesses in Maine.

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.