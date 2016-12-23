Especially for seniors: Holidays reflect change in many ways

Sometimes holidays are almost more trouble than they need to be. We anticipate the emotions we remember – but time changes us or our family, and we can’t recapture that happy nostalgic period.

Over and over I hear from my peers that Christmas isn’t the same as it used to be – and why would it be? By the time we’ve reached our senior years (and truthfully, before that) our families have changed. Young people are away in the military, at school or have permanently moved and started a new family. It can be difficult to travel with young children or babies and holidays are affected by their absence.

There is another group of people for whom holidays may be difficult: those with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia and family caregivers.

In today’s world, almost every family has someone who is providing care-giving to another – or knows someone who is affected by Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a list of tips on its website to help make holidays a happy, memorable time for everyone. Some of their suggestions:

• Let guests know what to expect. Sometimes in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, changes can be very subtle. It’s important to prepare visitors, because in the middle and later stages, changes can be significant.

• Focus on activities that are familiar to the person with dementia. Perhaps looking at old photo albums would be enjoyed.

• Maintain your normal routine to help keep holidays from being disruptive.

• Adapt gift giving. Some gifts may be unusable or even dangerous to a person with dementia. Gifts that can be used include comfortable clothing, audio tapes of music favorites, videos and ID bracelets.

Check with the website, www.alz.org for the section on travel and review the list of items that the Alzheimer’s Association recommends you take with you if travelling with someone with dementia.

If you have questions or concerns about a loved one’s changing behavior, call the 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900, and locate a support group in your community or visit the message boards online. The Alzheimer’s Association is devoted to helping us all cope more effectively.

Take care of yourself and have a happy holiday season!

Kay Soldier welcomes reader ideas for column topics of interest to seniors. She can be reached by email at HYPERLINK “mailto:kso48@aol.com” kso48@aol.com, or write to 114 Tandberg Trail, Windham, ME 04062.