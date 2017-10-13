Espling seeking state Senate seat

NEW GLOUCESTER — State Rep. Ellie Espling, R-New Gloucester, is hoping to have a new job at the State House after the November 2018 election.

Espling, who represents House District 65 (New Gloucester and parts of Poland) and serves as Assistant Republican Leader in the House, has announced that she is running to replace state Sen. Eric Brakey.

Brakey currently represents Senate District 20, which includes New Gloucester, Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland. He is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Angus King.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of New Gloucester and Poland in the legislature and I look forward to continuing to serve my surrounding community in the State Senate,” said Espling in a press release announcing her Senate bid.

The release also included a quote from Brakey praising Espling.

“Ellie Espling is a proven conservative leader who fights for her constituents while upholding limited government principles. If I cannot continue representing the people of Auburn, New Gloucester, Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls in the Maine Senate, then I am glad to know Ellie Espling is up to the task,” said Brakey.

Along with Brakey’s support, the press release also includes endorsements for Espling from Gov. Paul LePage and Auburn Mayor Jonathan LaBonte.

The press release also notes that Espling is in her fourth term in the House and cannot run for her seat again because of term limits.

Espling is not the only Republican looking to replace Brakey in the Senate. Rep. Bruce Bickford of Auburn announced in September that he is running for the seat.

Maine Senate President Michael Thibodeau praised Bickford in the press release that announced Bickford’s candidacy, saying that “Bruce’s strong record of service will ensure the people of Androscoggin County and New Gloucester will continue to be well represented in the Maine Senate.”

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.