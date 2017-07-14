Everybody (hearts) Raymond expands in third year

RAYMOND — It’s almost show time for Everybody Loves Raymond, with the third annual event getting underway next Friday, July 21.

For the first time, the event is being organized by the Raymond Village Library. Sheila Bourque, president of the library’s board of trustees, has played a major role in helping it all come together.

“It’s about community, for the community,” Bourque said in an interview, pointing out that there are a lot of firsts for this year’s event.

Bourque said that the event has been expanded into two days of activities, starting with a boat parade Friday evening on Sebago Lake. The schedule for Saturday, July 22, kicks off in Sheri Gagnon Park with the U Can 5k road race and continues through the afternoon with a parade, a long list of activities and live music.

“This year, we have live music all day, so that’s new,” Bourque said.

Along with the music, Bourque explained that organizers have added a number of new games throughout the day, including tug of war, a bake sale, pie-eating contest, sack racing and a water balloon toss.

While the the U Can 5k is not a new race, Bourque said this is the first year that it is being held in collaboration with Everybody Loves Raymond.

“We’re really reaching out to try to cooperate with as many groups as possible,” Bourque said.

More information about Everybody Loves Raymond is available on the library’s website.

A flier at the Raymond Village Library with information about the upcoming two-day Everybody Loves Raymond event.