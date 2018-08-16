Ex-chair calls for censure of Gorham councilor

Sherrie Benner

GORHAM — A former Town Council chairman, speaking from the public podium at last week’s meeting, called for the board to censure a sitting councilor, and finger-pointing continued this week.

Phil Gagnon, the former chairman, took issue with procedures in the Town Council’s July 3 meeting that led to Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Benner voting not to postpone an agenda item she sponsored for a real estate client.

In his public rebuke, Gagnon told councilors on Aug. 7 that Benner should be censured. “The character of the council has been impugned,” he said.

Benner this week defended her position. She said the agenda language did not appear as intended. She said she wanted to clarify the matter and another town counselor interjected before she could ask to be recused. “I was blindsided,” Benner said.

It’s unclear whether Benner would be censured or what form a censure could take. The Town Council last November elected Benner as its vice chairwoman.

Benner, who did not attend the Aug. 7 meeting, this week called Gagnon’s remarks a “rant,” according to comments she has heard, but said Tuesday she hadn’t seen a video of the meeting.

The matter stems from an item on the July 3 Town Council agenda. It reads, “Action to consider authorizing staff to review the contract zone of Hans Hansen to allow one single-family dwelling unit and also amend the zone to expand certain commercial uses.”

The agenda shows Benner sponsored the item.

Benner said this week that it should have been separated into two items. She said she wanted to convey that in the July 3 meeting but wasn’t given the opportunity. Benner said she wanted the item amended.

As a Realtor, she has been a broker for Hansen. Benner said this week that Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak and Town Council Chairman Benjamin Hartwell and others knew in advance of the July 3 meeting about her real estate ties with Hansen, and she thought they knew she would recuse herself.

Hartwell said in an email Monday to the American Journal that he was unaware of Benner’s real estate connection with Hansen until Town Councilor Suzanne Phillips called him the day of the meeting saying that Benner was the “listing agent” for Hansen.

Hartwell said in an email this week that after the item Benner sponsored was read on July 3, Benner made a motion to consider it, seconded by Town Councilor James Hager. Hartwell said Phillips “immediately called a point of order” about a conflict of interest.

“Councilor Benner was trying to explain the item, but we had a point of order for a conflict of interest that needed to be dealt with,” Hartwell said.

Minutes of the meeting do not reflect a vote on a conflict of interest.

Hartwell said Tuesday the Town Council should have discussed the conflict of interest and voted on it. “I didn’t put my foot down,” he said.

Following Phillip’s point of order, Hager made a motion seconded by Phillips to postpone the item to Aug. 7. The board voted 6-1 with Benner opposed.

In addressing the Town Council last week, Gagnon claimed that Benner should not have made the original motion to consider the item.

Benner called Gagnon’s remarks “disheartening” and said the Town Council’s audience and those viewing the televised proceedings didn’t have full information about the matter.

Hansen said this week that Benner deserves an apology. “The chairman should have stopped that and had the guy removed,” Hansen said.

This week, Gagnon also objected to Benner sponsoring the item.

Hartwell weighed in on the sponsoring issue. “I don’t think a councilor with a conflict of interest should sponsor an item,” Hartwell said.

Benner declined comment this week on the sponsoring issue.

Hartwell doesn’t believe that Benner should be censured because he said

council rules are not clear as to when a town councilor should recuse themselves.

“It’s clear they can’t take part in a vote,” Hartwell said.

The Town Council could amend its rules regulating conflict of interest procedures. Hartwell said Wednesday he would sponsor a proposed amendment if another town councilor doesn’t.

In his earlier email, Hartwell said, “It is common practice for a Gorham town councilor to bring up their conflict of interest prior to discussion and before a motion is made so that the councilor can step down before the council discusses the item.”

Hartwell also said the councilor could speak from the podium during a public comment period.

Gagnon said this week that the issue was “procedurally on Sherrie,” and he raised an issue about the “appearance” of the matter.

Town Attorney William Dale said in a 2012 letter to the town that the Legislature had “amended the conflict statute to require municipal officials to avoid even the appearance of a conflict in public matters by public disclosure and, where appropriate, by also abstaining from voting on the matter at issue.”

The Maine Municipal Association has guidelines about conflict of interest issues for elected officials. “We don’t comment on specific situations because we’re not there, in our member municipalities, and local facts and details can be so important,” Eric Conrad, director of communication and educational services at the association, said in an email Tuesday.

Benner, 58, has served two terms on the Town Council and has taken out nomination papers for another three-year term in the municipal election in November.

Hansen’s postponed item failed last week as did a re-written request because no councilor made a motion on either item. Hansen said this week he was surprised by the council’s lack of action. “They should have given us a fair review,” Hansen said.

