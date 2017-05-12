Explain Gray budget, or risk rejection

The Gray Town Council is proposing a challenging budget to the voters this year.

I applaud the addition of three full-time paramedic firefighters. We are overdue in recognizing that call volume is up and volunteerism is down. The only realistic choice is to build up our professional fire-rescue service.

However, there is more to this budget than improved emergency services. Gray voters are cautious when it comes to spending and a 13 percent increase may be hard for them to take. Most do not watch the televised meetings and workshops, or study the town website.

I would encourage the Town Council to use the news media, the town newsletter, mailings, election forums, and social media to explain its budget proposal thoroughly, or risk rejection by the voters.

Mark D. Grover

Gray