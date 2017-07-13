Eyesore razed for Gorham Village high rise

This Railroad Avenue eyesore has been razed and lot cleared to make way for a high rise.

Work at this site on Railroad Avenue has cleared the way for a five-story high rise in Gorham Village.

Jon Smith of Great Falls Construction shows a rendering of the five-story, mixed use structure to be built on a former lumber yard site on Railroad Avenue. The building will have a railroad theme in keeping with a former railroad line that once ran through this area.

GORHAM — A five-story, multipurpose building with a clock tower will soon begin to rise on Railroad Avenue in the village. The project will house a bowling alley, restaurant, retail space, office suites and apartments.

Clearing the lot for construction wiped out a rundown shed on a longtime vacant lot at what was once a commercial district with lumber and coal yards.

“I think it will be great,” Town Planner Tom Poirier said Tuesday.

Developers Jonathan and Cynthia Smith of Great Falls Construction received approval for the high rise from the Planning Board in January. The structure will feature a railroad theme reminiscent of trains that once ran through the area.

Jon Smith, company president, couldn’t be reached for comment by the American Journal’s deadline Wednesday.

The company razed the ramshackle lumber shed, and now infrastructure site work is under way. Code Enforcement Officer Freeman Abbott said last week he has issued a foundation permit.

Patrick Harrington, project manager for Great Falls Construction, said Tuesday he expects excavation for the foundation to start next week with concrete pouring within three weeks. Harrington said the building will include 33 residential units and a functioning clock. The 53-foot tall tower with the clock adds to the railroad theme.

The Town Council granted a contract zone for the project because its height exceeded the 35-foot high restriction in the town’s urban commercial zone. The tallest part of the structure will be 73 feet, according to plans.

The Railroad Avenue property is near Hannaford and within walking distance of banks, post office, village shops and restaurants.

The old lumber yard shed on Railroad Avenue marks another eyesore lot that Great Falls Construction has transformed in the village. The company in 2015 demolished a derelict gas station at 109 Main St. and replaced it with a building with a New England village type appearance. It houses businesses that include a restaurant and a drive-through coffee shop.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or rlowell@keepmecurrent.com