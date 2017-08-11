Driver crashes into deputy’s cruiser in Casco

CASCO — A woman from Florida crashed her car into a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on Route 302 in Casco Thursday morning, totaling both cars without causing any significant injuries, a release from the sheriff’s office says.

Patricia DeWolfe was driving her 2007 black Ford Taurus east on Route 302 in the Watkins Flats area when she crossed the center line and struck the cruiser in a manner described as “head on/side swipe” in the release. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Deputy Patrick Ferriter was driving the cruiser when it was hit.

Niether Ferriter nor DeWolfe sustained any significant injuries, but police say that both vehicles were “totaled.”

The Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team is currently investigating the crash further.

This Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was totaled after a car hit it on Route 302 in Casco on Thursday morning.